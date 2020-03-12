Gradient Wallpaper allows you to HD High Resolution stylish gradient wallpapers for free.

Best Mobile App 2020 collection of Gradient Wallpaper, Home Screen and Backgrounds to set the picture as wallpaper on your phone in good quality. You will love this wonderful collection of Gradient Background Graphics Images Free Download!

We provide you with a large collection of High Definition wallpapers and backgrounds that give your device a powerful fantastic dimension :)

App Features:

- Clean, simple and native user interface for you to use application easily.

- We've packed a wide collection of gradient wallpapers in app so you can also choose one of the wallpapers from this collection and use it as your wallpaper.

- We have the best quality DP for WhatsApp.

- We keep updating the Wallpaper regular intervals so that you don't miss the latest and updated wallpapers.

- Quickly set Wallpaper Lockscreen/Homescreen/Avatar wallpapers, satisfy all your needs.

- Watch your favorite images, liked images and downloaded images in my collection folder.

- Open a wallpaper and just tap on it to zoom and watch the Gradient wallpaper more clearly.

- Just swipe to use each area of application. Swipe left or right to switch between latest, popular gradient wallpapers or have a look into categories. You can also swipe and look for next or previous wallpaper.

- Sharing has never been this easy, just a single tap. That's it!

We hope you like it !!

If you liked the app, please vote for us as this will help us improve our application. Thank You!