X

Gradient Wallpapers & Gradient Backgrounds for Android

By Bitwise Infotech Free

Developer's Description

By Bitwise Infotech

Gradient Wallpaper allows you to HD High Resolution stylish gradient wallpapers for free.

Best Mobile App 2020 collection of Gradient Wallpaper, Home Screen and Backgrounds to set the picture as wallpaper on your phone in good quality. You will love this wonderful collection of Gradient Background Graphics Images Free Download!

We provide you with a large collection of High Definition wallpapers and backgrounds that give your device a powerful fantastic dimension :)

App Features:

- Clean, simple and native user interface for you to use application easily.

- We've packed a wide collection of gradient wallpapers in app so you can also choose one of the wallpapers from this collection and use it as your wallpaper.

- We have the best quality DP for WhatsApp.

- We keep updating the Wallpaper regular intervals so that you don't miss the latest and updated wallpapers.

- Quickly set Wallpaper Lockscreen/Homescreen/Avatar wallpapers, satisfy all your needs.

- Watch your favorite images, liked images and downloaded images in my collection folder.

- Open a wallpaper and just tap on it to zoom and watch the Gradient wallpaper more clearly.

- Just swipe to use each area of application. Swipe left or right to switch between latest, popular gradient wallpapers or have a look into categories. You can also swipe and look for next or previous wallpaper.

- Sharing has never been this easy, just a single tap. That's it!

We hope you like it !!

If you liked the app, please vote for us as this will help us improve our application. Thank You!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release March 12, 2020
Date Added March 12, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping