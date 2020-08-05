Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Gradient Maker & Background Generator for Android

By Techno Developer Free

Developer's Description

By Techno Developer

Finding the perfect colors for your gradients is hard, that's why I built Gradient Maker & Gradient Background Generator

Gradient Maker & Gradient Background Generator app come up with the best possible colors to make beautiful gradients.

I figured that iterating fast is the key to finding matching colors, so Gradient Maker & Gradient Background Generator lets you do just that. You will find two color picker inside the app and all you need to do to create a gradient is to use your finger and move them around to update the color selected by each color picker.

The app will respond to your tiniest movement to let you accurately select the color you need and you will see the output in real time. Pretty cool isn't it?

Once you have a gradient that looks nice, just lift your fingers and hit the save button to add this gradient to your gallery.

The app also allows you to:

- Copy Hex codes to your clipboard so you can reuse them anywhere else

- Update the direction of the gradient (TopLeftBottomRight, TopLeft, BottomRightTopLeft ...)

- Preview your gradient creation in full screen

- Save gradients to your own gallery for later use.

- Export your gradients with or without legend (direction & hex codes can be added to the export).

- Share gradients with your friend, colleague, designer or to yourself via Airdrop.

I'm always interested to hear about the people who use the apps I built so feel free to reach out with suggestions, feedbacks, bug discoveries and rants (it's ok, it happens).

Don't hesitate to give me your feedback or ideas to improve Gradient Maker & Background Generator via email : adinfotech17@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 5, 2020
Date Added August 5, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Word

Free
The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Free
Meet Outlook for Android, the app that helps millions of users connect all their email accounts, calendars and files in one convenient spot.
Android
Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Free
The powerful Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Excel

Dropbox

Free
Bring teams, content, and tools together within globally connected collaboration workspace for media.
Android
Dropbox

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now