Finding the perfect colors for your gradients is hard, that's why I built Gradient Maker & Gradient Background Generator

Gradient Maker & Gradient Background Generator app come up with the best possible colors to make beautiful gradients.

I figured that iterating fast is the key to finding matching colors, so Gradient Maker & Gradient Background Generator lets you do just that. You will find two color picker inside the app and all you need to do to create a gradient is to use your finger and move them around to update the color selected by each color picker.

The app will respond to your tiniest movement to let you accurately select the color you need and you will see the output in real time. Pretty cool isn't it?

Once you have a gradient that looks nice, just lift your fingers and hit the save button to add this gradient to your gallery.

The app also allows you to:

- Copy Hex codes to your clipboard so you can reuse them anywhere else

- Update the direction of the gradient (TopLeftBottomRight, TopLeft, BottomRightTopLeft ...)

- Preview your gradient creation in full screen

- Save gradients to your own gallery for later use.

- Export your gradients with or without legend (direction & hex codes can be added to the export).

- Share gradients with your friend, colleague, designer or to yourself via Airdrop.

I'm always interested to hear about the people who use the apps I built so feel free to reach out with suggestions, feedbacks, bug discoveries and rants (it's ok, it happens).

Don't hesitate to give me your feedback or ideas to improve Gradient Maker & Background Generator via email : adinfotech17@gmail.com