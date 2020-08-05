# Themeland's Gradient is not a standalone app, you need KWGT Pro apk (paid)

But don't worry its just one time pay and all the KLWP & KWGT packages from Themeland which are free can be used..

KWGT - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.kustom.widget&hl=en_IN

KWGT PRO - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.kustom.widget.pro&hl=en_IN

Checkout this Lite Version of Gradient Widgets... Pro Version will be released with lots of features and additional widgets by Themeland..

FEATURES

Cool Gradient rich Widgets

Global for Size Adjustment

8 Special Wallpapers

Social Media App Shortcuts

10 Variety of docks to set up

Unique Designs

HOW TO SETUP

Install Nova Launcher (Recommended) or Launcher which supports widgets..

Usually long press at empty area will bring you the option to add widgets

Look for KWGT Widget & Select any size (adjustable)

Open Gradient app and select your favorite design

Save it using floppy option at the top right side (Do not adjust any scales first)

Go to the screen & Resize the widget by long pressing on it..

Once done, Just tap on it and it will automatically scales to the space given

Enjoy it.. Setup Multiple Widgets and Never Forget to give us review.. ;)

FOLLOW US ON

Instagram - themeland_

Twitter - themeland1

Email at - themeland91@gmail.com