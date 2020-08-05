Sign in to add and modify your software
# Themeland's Gradient is not a standalone app, you need KWGT Pro apk (paid)
But don't worry its just one time pay and all the KLWP & KWGT packages from Themeland which are free can be used..
KWGT - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.kustom.widget&hl=en_IN
KWGT PRO - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.kustom.widget.pro&hl=en_IN
Checkout this Lite Version of Gradient Widgets... Pro Version will be released with lots of features and additional widgets by Themeland..
FEATURES
Cool Gradient rich Widgets
Global for Size Adjustment
8 Special Wallpapers
Social Media App Shortcuts
10 Variety of docks to set up
Unique Designs
HOW TO SETUP
Install Nova Launcher (Recommended) or Launcher which supports widgets..
Usually long press at empty area will bring you the option to add widgets
Look for KWGT Widget & Select any size (adjustable)
Open Gradient app and select your favorite design
Save it using floppy option at the top right side (Do not adjust any scales first)
Go to the screen & Resize the widget by long pressing on it..
Once done, Just tap on it and it will automatically scales to the space given
Enjoy it.. Setup Multiple Widgets and Never Forget to give us review.. ;)
FOLLOW US ON
Instagram - themeland_
Twitter - themeland1
Email at - themeland91@gmail.com