Grade 8 STAAR Math Test & Practice 2019 for Android

By Effortless Math Education Free

Developer's Description

By Effortless Math Education

The goal of Grade 8 STAAR Math app is simple. It will help students incorporates the best method and the right strategies to prepare for the STAAR math test FAST and EFFECTIVELY.

STAAR Math App for Grade 8 is full of specific and detailed material that will be key to succeeding on the STAAR Math. It's filled with the critical math concepts a student will need in order to ace the test. Math concepts in this app break down the topics, so the material can be quickly grasped. Examples are worked stepbystep, so you learn exactly what to do.

*** Key App FREE Features: Grade 8 STAAR Math ***

500+ Grade 8 STAAR Math practice questions with helpful hints

Interactive and concrete learning process

Targeted, skillbuilding practices

Most common Math questions for the 8th Grade STAAR Test

Students can learn basic math operations in a structured manner

All solutions for the practices are included

Professionally prepared material for the STAAR Mathematics Grade 8

Customizable Grade 8 STAAR test to fit students needs

Math topics are grouped by category, so students can focus on the topics they struggle on

Full-length and timed practice tests to fully prepare for the exam day

Future support & updates

***Go Premium (More Awesome Features!)***

1,500+ Grade 8 STAAR mathematics questions with helpful hints

Two Real Grade 8 STAAR Math Practice Tests

Score Grade 8 STAAR Math Tests instantly and compare your students result with others

Detailed answer explanations for the Grade 8 STAAR Math Tests

STAAR Math App is the only resource your student will ever need to master Basic Math topics! It can be used as a selfstudy course you do not need to work with a Math tutor. (It can also be used with a Math tutor).

