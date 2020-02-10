Comprehensive study material for Grade 11 Math & Science in the form of multiple choice questions. Topics covered are:

* Units

* Dimensions

* Vectors

* Motion Under Gravity

* 1-Dimensional motion (level 1)

* Relative Speeds and Velocities

* Projectiles

* Center of Mass

* Angular momentum

* Moment of inertia

* Springs, Energy

* Work

* Conservation laws

* Power Energy

* Force

* Gravitation

* Kepler's Laws

* Energy

* Motion of Planets

* Equation of a line

* Angle between lines

* Distance from line

* Circles

* Symbol

* Atomic Number

** If you would like to cover any additional topics, please send an email to support@iquestionbanks.com with your feedback. We will try our best to cover that topic in the next upgrade. ***