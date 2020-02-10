Comprehensive study material for Grade 11 Math & Science in the form of multiple choice questions. Topics covered are:
* Units
* Dimensions
* Vectors
* Motion Under Gravity
* 1-Dimensional motion (level 1)
* Relative Speeds and Velocities
* Projectiles
* Center of Mass
* Angular momentum
* Moment of inertia
* Springs, Energy
* Work
* Conservation laws
* Power Energy
* Force
* Gravitation
* Kepler's Laws
* Energy
* Motion of Planets
* Equation of a line
* Angle between lines
* Distance from line
* Circles
* Symbol
* Atomic Number
** If you would like to cover any additional topics, please send an email to support@iquestionbanks.com with your feedback. We will try our best to cover that topic in the next upgrade. ***
