Comprehensive study material for Grade 11 Math & Science in the form of multiple choice questions. Topics covered are:

* Units

* Dimensions

* Vectors

* Motion Under Gravity

* 1-Dimensional motion (level 1)

* Relative Speeds and Velocities

* Projectiles

* Center of Mass

* Angular momentum

* Moment of inertia

* Springs, Energy

* Work

* Conservation laws

* Power Energy

* Force

* Gravitation

* Kepler's Laws

* Energy

* Motion of Planets

* Equation of a line

* Angle between lines

* Distance from line

* Circles

* Symbol

* Atomic Number

** If you would like to cover any additional topics, please send an email to support@iquestionbanks.com with your feedback. We will try our best to cover that topic in the next upgrade. ***

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
