Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Grabbly - pre-orders & rewards for iOS

By Friendly World Free

Developer's Description

By Friendly World

NEW!

Using Grabbly, you can pre-order at your favorite cafe or restaurant and pick up the order without a queue in just a couple of minutes. Welcome to the future :)

With "Grabbly" your everyday visits to cafes and restaurants are not only enjoyable, but also profitable! Issue a loyalty card of any place in a snap and start earning cashback bonuses immediately.

Earn cashback bonuses immediately at your favorite places and exchange them for gifts. Be the first to know about all the special offers nearby! Try it today!

All promos and discounts nearby are collected in a convenient section. And all your loyalty cards are at your fingertips.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.9.0

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.9.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Round Table Pizza Rewards

Free
You love Round Table Pizza.
iOS
Round Table Pizza Rewards

Famous Pizzeria-Middlesbrough

Free
Order food online in Famous Pizzeria. It's so easy to use, fast and convenient.
iOS
Famous Pizzeria-Middlesbrough

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now