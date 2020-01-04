Gozova connects you to a truck when you need it.

Request a pickup instantly or schedule one for later. Our friendly drivers and helpers will show up, load your items and take them where they need to go!

Besides a few taps, you won't even lift a finger. If your items are at the store, you don't even have to be there. We can even delivery your items that same day.

You'll never have to beg your brother-in-law for his Ford F150, pay an expensive moving company or cram a 42" flat screen in your car again!

Why Gozova?

Safe - Your items are insured up to $20,000

Simple - Get connected to a truck and helper and instantly have your items delivered

Affordable - No minimum fee and no deposits

Gozova is hassle free, simple to use, cost efficient and has no minimum fees.

Available in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

We're hiring!

Visit our website to apply to be a driver.