Gozova - Hauling & Delivery for iOS

By Gozova Free

Developer's Description

By Gozova

Gozova connects you to a truck when you need it.

Request a pickup instantly or schedule one for later. Our friendly drivers and helpers will show up, load your items and take them where they need to go!

Besides a few taps, you won't even lift a finger. If your items are at the store, you don't even have to be there. We can even delivery your items that same day.

You'll never have to beg your brother-in-law for his Ford F150, pay an expensive moving company or cram a 42" flat screen in your car again!

Why Gozova?

Safe - Your items are insured up to $20,000

Simple - Get connected to a truck and helper and instantly have your items delivered

Affordable - No minimum fee and no deposits

Gozova is hassle free, simple to use, cost efficient and has no minimum fees.

Available in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

We're hiring!

Visit our website to apply to be a driver.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.9.2

General

Release January 4, 2020
Date Added January 4, 2020
Version 1.9.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
