The Government College Rajahmundry situated on the banks of the Sacred Godavari it was established in 1853 completed 160 years of its mammoth service in the field of Higher Education. It is the first and the oldest college in Andhra Pradesh imparting quality education over the decades. The College was affiliated to University of Madras in 1891, Library was simultaneously started. The college Library has a rare collection of books. It has very good collection of books in Physics, Chemistry, English Literature and Telugu Literature & Urdu Literature ect... It has been serving as Reference Library for research Scholars.

Government College General Library is like user-focused, innovative, and excellence driven. The library has always benefited from the institutes culture, is pioneer in adopting new technology. General Library manages knowledge, both in print and digital formats, ensures seamless discovery and access to these scholarly resources, and provides faculty, students, and staff with professional support to find, evaluate, manage, and use such resources. It provides high-quality ambiance for both reflective and collaborative work and study. Its collection of about 81,600 items is used by more than 3500 members and others. It is under CC cameras survival.

Vision & Mission

To make the College a value driven academic and Research institute leading the students towards beneficial result for humanity.

Providing qualitative Education and innovative Research for the all-round development of the personality.