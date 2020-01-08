Gov.ID Secure, easy and fast government services. Anywhere. Anytime. Online

Why wait in line when you can get the same service at the touch of a button?

Now you can use Gov.ID to get Israeli government services that require in-person identification. In the past, you had to be identified by a government clerk.

Not anymore! Now you can get the same secure services - Anywhere. Anytime. Online No more waiting in line!

So kick back and relax, because getting government services has never been easier!

How does it work?

Install the Gov.ID app.

Link your Gov.ID If you havent registered to Gov.ID The Government Identification System, you'll have to do that first.

To link your account, you'll need your ID number and Gov.ID password. We'll send you a one-time code to confirm it's you.

Next, scan the QR code on your PC screen with the app.

That's it! Now you can log in to your Gov.ID account with the app for secure, fast and easy access to government services that require personal identification.

Is it safe? YES!

The Government Identification System is protected by Israel's Cyber Protection Unit whose sole function is to prevent hacking and cyber attacks against Israeli government platforms.

What about my personal information?

We store your contact information and ID number securely. We need this to allow you to use the app and let us make sure it's you. When you use a government service, those details will be passed on to the government ministry or unit providing your service.

It's up to you to decide if you want to receive personalized, useful information from other government agencies. It's completely optional.

What about other languages?

Speak English, Hebrew, Arabic or Russian? We've got you covered. The app recognizes your devices system language to make it super easy for you.

How about support?

Anytime you need our help, just contact us on 1299 - The Government Central Support Center - We are here for you.

The Gov.ID Team Making government services easy