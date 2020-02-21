People using Goody get trending items for 60-90% cheaper than what youd pay at your local mall. Join them and get the hottest products at incredible prices delivered directly to your door. Goody allows you to browse a worldwide selection of trending fashion, accessories, and electronics directly at your fingertips.

FEATURES INCLUDE

Browse through thousands of products in your favorite categories

Refine your search by price

Search by name and in description

Like items and view them at anytime

Easy one-click checkout

PRODUCTS

Get incredible deals in categories including:

FASHION: women's & men's apparel, teen's, kid's and baby clothes, sunglasses, watches...

JEWELRY: necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, pendants...

BEAUTY: health, makeup

ELECTRONICS: smartphone accessories, chargers, cables, LED, gadgets

KITCHEN: tools, molds, more

KIDS: toys, stickers, puppets, puzzles, balls

PHONE CASES: for a huge variety of phones...

SCREEN PROTECTORS: keeping your screen scratch and crack free...

CAR ACCESSORIES: stickers, lights, bulbs, fuses, more...

STATIONERY: all you need...

GIVE & GET FREEBIES

Get a freebie on Goody by giving a freebie to your friends. Once your friend orders a Goody, you and your friend both receive a freebie each. Give it a try. It's really easy to get a freebie for each friend that joins and makes their first purchase.

TESTIMONIALS

Heres what our beta testers are saying about Goody:

This app is incredible! Quality products at such low prices and all of them get shipped for free.

Great and easy to use app. Just always works!

"We live in a remote place and Goody orders got shipped to us for free too. We love it!"

SHIPPING

Coverage: Worldwide

Cost: Free of charge

Products on Goody ship worldwide! For FREE.

Your feedback & suggestions are important to us! For support inquiries, contact us at support@thegoodyshop.com.

FOLLOW US

+ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goodyapp/

+ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thegoodyshop/

+ Blog: http://www.thegoodyshop.com/blog

PERMISSIONS

Goody uses the following permissions:

Location - This allows us to automatically select the country store of your rough location. As a result, Goody only shows products to you, which actually ship into your country. Furthermore, your rough location (e.g. city) is used to provide local customized Goody recommendations.

Storage - This allows us to cache Goody content locally so you don't need to re-access the internet and use your data plan when you visit a Goody you have viewed before.

Phone - This allows us to access a unique ID of your phone (IMEI), so we can keep track of users with multiple devices (e.g. phone & tablet). Such users can receive order update notifications on each device at the same time.

Contacts - This allows us select your Google Account for a seamless account creation.

SEAMLESS ACCOUNT CREATION

For obvious reasons, Goody requires to be used by a real person. To ensure you are a real person and to provide a seamless 1-click sign up, Goody authenticates itself with a Google Account on your device. This is merely a tokenized authentication. Goody does not have any means to access your Google Account password at any time. At the first launch of Goody you'll be able to choose the Google Account and email address you would like to use.