Goodnight Journal -Voted #1 Online Journal & Diary for Android

By Ohsik Free

Write unlimited private journals for free!

Whether you want to share your thoughts with the world, or simply need a place to vent for yourself, Goodnight Journal is the perfect space to articulate your feelings.

A community for journal writers!

Writing out your thoughts and feelings gets better with like-minded people around you. Goodnight Journal connects journal writers like you together so you can share your thoughts and your life stories with others.

Improve your mental health!

Goodnight Journal also offers free features for your mental health along with online journaling.

Goodnight Journal features:

Write in private or public

Autosave all your journals

Write free unlimited secure private journals

Daily journal reminder

Journal prompt

Journal books with a custom cover image

#1 online journal community with writers from all over the world

Monthly journal challenge to stay motivated

Backup journals

Darkmode

Also available on desktop, laptop, and tablet

Breathing techniques for keeping calm and relaxed

Shift your mind from stress and anxiety

Affirmation and positive quotes to shape your day

Calm relaxing music and nature sounds to enjoy

Sleeping tips and tricks

and more!

What's new in version 3.0.4

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020
Version 3.0.4

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
