Write unlimited private journals for free!
Whether you want to share your thoughts with the world, or simply need a place to vent for yourself, Goodnight Journal is the perfect space to articulate your feelings.
A community for journal writers!
Writing out your thoughts and feelings gets better with like-minded people around you. Goodnight Journal connects journal writers like you together so you can share your thoughts and your life stories with others.
Improve your mental health!
Goodnight Journal also offers free features for your mental health along with online journaling.
Goodnight Journal features:
Write in private or public
Autosave all your journals
Write free unlimited secure private journals
Daily journal reminder
Journal prompt
Journal books with a custom cover image
#1 online journal community with writers from all over the world
Monthly journal challenge to stay motivated
Backup journals
Darkmode
Also available on desktop, laptop, and tablet
Breathing techniques for keeping calm and relaxed
Shift your mind from stress and anxiety
Affirmation and positive quotes to shape your day
Calm relaxing music and nature sounds to enjoy
Sleeping tips and tricks
and more!