GoodTimeKeeper - Timer&Alarm for iOS

By Toru Shinnae Free

Developer's Description

By Toru Shinnae

GoodTimeKeeper is time management app for meeting/conference.

- Basic how to use

1. Select Add(+) button.

2. Input agenda name and select time for agenda.

3. Select Create button.

4. Repeat Step1~3 for agenda of your conference.

5. Select Start

Timer Start

6. If time up, select extend or next

7. If select extend, start stop watch function.

If select next, will start timer for next agenda.

8. If final agenda was finished, result is displayed.

User can find plan and result for each of agendas.

- Save/Apply template setting

Can save current setting by pushing save button (like a floppy disk)

Can apply template setting by pushing apply button (like a list)

- Setting

Can check current notification setting.

If notification setting is ON, this app can notify alarm end even if this app was gone to background.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7.3

General

Release August 11, 2020
Date Added August 11, 2020
Version 1.7.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
