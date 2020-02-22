X

Good Tequila's Restaurant for Android

By Total Loyalty Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By Total Loyalty Solutions

Download the App for a fiesta of savings and easy online ordering from Good Tequilas Mexican Grill in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Scroll through for a menu of authentic Mexican flavors both traditional and modern using fresh ingredients, prepared fresh each day. Join us for a Happy Hour drink special, share a spicy appetizer and enjoy a great meal with family and friends. In a hurry? Order your meal online and have it ready when you are. Daily specials, loyalty rewards, entertainment calendar and more are right on your smart phone when you tap the App for:

Easy online ordering (dine-in, carryout, catering available)

Exclusive specials and offers

Updates and notifications

Digital punch card rewards

The App is FREE, easy to use and will save you money. Youll also App-reciate the convenience of online ordering, a full menu and lots of information at your fingertips from Good Tequilas Mexican Grill in Elk Grove Village.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.8

General

Release February 22, 2020
Date Added February 22, 2020
Version 0.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Free
Get your groceries delivered when you want them.
Android
Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Free
Find and order food from over 20,000 delivery restaurants in 19 cities.
Android
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Caviar - Food Delivery

Free
Step up your restaurant ordering game, whether it's delivery or pick up.
Android
Caviar - Food Delivery

Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Free
Find Food Options For Your Budget. Order food using the Uber Eats app now.
Android
Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping