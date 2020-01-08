Hi,everyone. This is Good Night greetings & Wishes app for you to wish your friends and family a good night wishes. Send them this beautiful good night wishes and blessing every night so they can go to sleep with a smile on their face.

Features:

Easy and simple to use

Various design of Good Night greetings & Wishes

One TAP share of book quotes to your family and friends

Beautiful illustration of Good night wishes

Easy to share on any social network.

Lovely images of good night wishes, sending happy good night card to your friends and family with Good Night greetings & Wishes app now.

Feedback:

If you have any suggestion for improvement,please leave a comment. In case something is not working correctly please let me know. When posting low rating please describe what is wrong to give possibility to fix that issue.

Ads and Full internet connection:

There are ads in this app to support future development and this application uses internet connection to load app. Please treat that with understanding. I am pretty sure that you will not disappointed with this app.

You can share this wonderful wishes to everyone via social media platform.

Thank you for downloading this Good Night app..

#Have fun