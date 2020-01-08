X

Good Night greetings & Wishes for Android

By AppsPolit Free

Developer's Description

By AppsPolit

Hi,everyone. This is Good Night greetings & Wishes app for you to wish your friends and family a good night wishes. Send them this beautiful good night wishes and blessing every night so they can go to sleep with a smile on their face.

Features:

Easy and simple to use

Various design of Good Night greetings & Wishes

One TAP share of book quotes to your family and friends

Beautiful illustration of Good night wishes

Easy to share on any social network.

Lovely images of good night wishes, sending happy good night card to your friends and family with Good Night greetings & Wishes app now.

Feedback:

If you have any suggestion for improvement,please leave a comment. In case something is not working correctly please let me know. When posting low rating please describe what is wrong to give possibility to fix that issue.

Ads and Full internet connection:

There are ads in this app to support future development and this application uses internet connection to load app. Please treat that with understanding. I am pretty sure that you will not disappointed with this app.

You can share this wonderful wishes to everyone via social media platform.

Thank you for downloading this Good Night app..

#Have fun

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.4

General

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 3.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping