Good Morning: Ritual/Routine for Android

By Bali Creators Free

Developer's Description

By Bali Creators

Q. Making habits, do you still think it is because of lack of will?

We propose a method of habit formation based on behavioral analysis.

Behavioral analysis does not blame laziness and weak will.

I think that the power of human action depends on physical surroundings and objective conditions.

Q. Why Good Morning?

The most important time to change the day is the beginning of the day.

If you do not have a morning habit, it is like repeating the past that is repeated every day.

Trust us and follow us!

Q. Errors and improvements are welcome at any time.

e-mail: good.morning.help@gmail.com

What's new in version 2.3.6

Release January 31, 2020
Date Added January 31, 2020
Version 2.3.6

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
