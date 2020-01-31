Q. Making habits, do you still think it is because of lack of will?

We propose a method of habit formation based on behavioral analysis.

Behavioral analysis does not blame laziness and weak will.

I think that the power of human action depends on physical surroundings and objective conditions.

Q. Why Good Morning?

The most important time to change the day is the beginning of the day.

If you do not have a morning habit, it is like repeating the past that is repeated every day.

Q. Errors and improvements are welcome at any time.

e-mail: good.morning.help@gmail.com