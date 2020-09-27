Take command of your skincare routine. Meet your personal beauty matchmaker. Powered by real science and the most trusted ingredients intel. Shop top matches from your favorite beauty brands.

Good Face is the number one clean beauty app designed to match you with a custom skincare routine and beauty products that are safe and effective for your unique skin. Learn how to choose skincare products based on your unique skin type, needs and lifestyle. Simply download our free app and answer a few questions to build your skin profile, and we will recommend to you products and ingredients that are your best match.

***What you put on your skin is just as important as what you put in your body. Make the right choices for you.***

FEATURES:

*Get Your Best Match*

Complete your skin profile, and get a skincare routine and product recommendations for your unique needs.

*Know Before You Buy*

Ingredients matter. Search our Good Face Index to learn if your products are safe for you to use or get recommendations on how to swap to clean beauty. If you dont see your product listed, snap a picture of your product on the app, and well get you a safety assessment within 48 hours.

*Compare and Shop*

Explore products from over 4,500 brands, and compare prices when youre shopping online or in-store. Click through and buy from verified retailers.

*Learn from Experts and Peers*

Connect with a community of skin experts and clean beauty enthusiasts to ask your burning questions and share your skincare reviews.

ABOUT THE GOOD FACE PROJECT:

We are a team of moms, scientists, engineers and clean beauty advocates determined to make sense of whats out there and provide the best for ourselves and our families.

*Powered by Science*

Using cutting-edge data science, we have built the world's largest cosmetics database of 80,000 ingredients and 4,500 brands - that is constantly being updated with the latest and most trusted scientific research. We process this research and present it to you in a way that is easy to understand for your needs.

*Objective and Transparent*

We believe in science and technology and bring you the hard facts first around ingredients intel.

*Commitment to Clean Beauty*

We believe clean beauty should be the standard. With our comprehensive ingredient ontology, we analyze your product labels and screen every ingredient for efficacy and toxicity. We then present you with a safety grade for your product.

TESTIMONIALS:

Since getting pregnant, I wanted to make sure that the skincare products I use are safe. Choosing products that are Good Face Approved for safety gives me peace of mind. (Shabrina from Brooklyn)

I've been dealing with eczema for my whole life and have lost count of the number of products I've tried. Finding my best matches on Good Face is going to save me from more trial-and-error on my skin! (Mira from Cleveland)

I just want a simple recommendation for what products to use. I like that the Good Face app gives me a short list based on real research on ingredients. (Aaron from New York City)

I was inspired to do a complete overhaul of my product regiment and my skin has never been happier. (Kim from San Diego)

OUR MISSION:

We see YOU at the center of the beauty universe. We know marketing can be very powerful, we know celebrities can be very shiny, and we know that enigmatic ingredients can be so delicious to eat up. But we know that, when you have simple and powerful information in your hands, you will always make the right choice for you.