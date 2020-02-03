Golfication is the one-stop Golf GPS app powered by Artificial Intelligence. Now ask Siri for accurate GPS distances without reaching for your phone while playing!

This app comes with many useful features like GPS Rangefinder, "Plays Like" Distances, Live Multiplayer Scoring, Driving & Approach accuracy, Putting Stats, Strokes Gained Analysis & more, to help you improve your golf game.

Now hit the shot you know you can hit, not the one you think you should. Read on to see all awesome free features, and advanced Pro features.

FREE FEATURES:

EASY SCORING: Record just Hole-scores, or add Fairways, GIRs & Putts with Golf's most elegantly designed UI. Spend minimal time looking at your phone, and maximum time playing Golf!

GPS RANGEFINDER: Get accurate distances to front, middle & back of the green along your line of sight.

CLUB RECOMMENDATIONS: Get personalized Club Recommendations based on your club distances.

FREE SHOT TRACKING: Track every shot with a simple tap! Additionally, enjoy auto-scoring, distances & shot recommendations.

PERFORMANCE STATS: Track drives, GIRs, putts, sand saves and more for you & your friends. (Other apps charge you for this)

FOR GOLF GEEKS: Apply filters like Course Type & Clubs Used, to get the stats you've always wanted! (It's your super-personal, awesome Golf Spreadsheet)

LIVE SCORING WITH FRIENDS: Track your game, & your buddies' on a single screen! Get comparisons to win the weekend's bragging rights!

PRO FEATURES:

*Access a 7-day free trial after you download the app

SIRI VOICE CADDIE: Listening to music on earphones while playing? Simply say "What's the distance" and get accurate yardage without even reaching for your phone!

LIVE WIND: Get real-time info about wind speed & direction before each shot.

ELEVATION & "PLAYS LIKE" DISTANCES: Get elevation of any point on course, and know what the distance "plays like".

SMART CADDIE RECOMMENDATIONS: Get personalized Club Recommendations based on dynamic data from your previous rounds & current playing conditions. Never hit a wrong club again.

SET SMART GOALS AND IMPROVE: Achieve smart AI-Powered goals - for Fairways, GIR, Birdies & Pars on your way to consistent game improvement!

A.I. POWERED GAME INSIGHTS: See your game like never before, with ultimate insights like Club Stats, Strokes Gained, Approach & Chipping Accuracy, Putts per hole & Drive Distance.

TAKE NOTES ON TOUGH HOLES: Want to remember a dogleg-location, or strategy of the tee? Take smart notes to play better next time!

LOVE THE APP?

Rate us on the app store! Share your love, and help other golfers discover Golfication.

SUPPORT

Have feedback, dont see your course in our database, or have a course correction? Just email us at holeinone@golfication.com, and well get back within 24 hours.

