Golfer's Distance helps you to measure and analyze the distance for all your clubs in the bag. It also supports you in your club selection process on the golf course.

With Golfer's Distance you become aware of the scatter of your shots and about the influence of hitting from tee or fairway.

Based on the stored data you also see how your consistency and distances of your shots are developing.

You can record data by GPS or by manual input in case you have data from club-fitting or launch monitors.

The GPS measurement algorithm delivers the shot distance and the deviation from the target line. You can also measure a series of balls hit from the same position. A yardage table is generated from the acquired data.

Modules (included)

- Wedge Master: feature to record pitches (1/4, 1/2, 3/4 - swings), generates wedge matrix supporting you choosing the right shot around the green

- Course Master: Indicating your club distances on a map. Please consider that golf rules do not allow the use of this module for competitive Golf! There is also a tournament mode included that limits the functions to distance measurement and indication of pure yardage info per club. Please check your local golf rules regarding compliance.

Remarks:

- contact support@aceingolf.com for technical question or suggestions

- visit our website for more details: www.aceingolf.com

- the app design is optimized for iOS13.0 and above

- best user experience for iPhone 6 screen size and above.