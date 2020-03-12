"Bets and Strokes is a golf scoring and game tracking app for Android phones or tablets. It calculates golf scores, bet results, and player vs player totals during your round. It features fast one touch score entry to make it hassle free to use during play, and instant access to the status of each player and game.

Features include:

* Calculates most common golf bets including individual, group and team formats.

* Match Play, Stroke Play, Nassau, Skins, Low Net, Sixes, 7 Ways, Las Vegas, Fourball, etc.

* Tracks extras like "greenies", "sandies", etc.

* Many game and result calculation options on each format

* Uses player handicaps from 0 to 100%. Can adjust handicaps for course slope.

* Provides hole by hole status of each player and bet

* Allows presses. Automatic presses.

* Displays complete player vs player results, both totals and per bet.

* Fast easy score entry.

* Sample round data included for quick trial.

* Up to six players per group, and multiple groups per round!

* Results calculated per game or per point (match play) or per stroke (stroke play).

* Nassau option for individual or team games. Variable Nassau amounts and press amounts.

* Skins carry over option.

* Teams scoring options for Best Ball, Hi-Low, or Total Strokes.

* Change player handicap during round.

* Create new games or presses, delete games or presses, at any time during the round.

Download the user's guide at our website.

http://www.classmategrading.com/strokes