Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Golden Slots:Vegas Casino Game for iOS

By Blue Media Group Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Blue Media Group Limited

Take the luckiest journey with Best Las Vegas slot machines to win HUGE jackpots!

Play Golden Slots with 10,000,000 welcome bonus For FREE! Enjoy your mega wins and huge bonus anytime, anywhere!

Get ready for the thrill of free casino games from Golden Slots!

50+ amazing free slots with stunning graphics, thrillingfeatures, wonderfulevents, and more super huge bonus!

Chance to win 500+ free spins and 90,000,000,000+ Progressive Jackpots from super prize pool!

Classic 777 slot machines and best slot casino games for freetogether just like real Las Vegas experience!

Coin ManiaWilds worth up to 20x can spill from a treasure chest during every spin, fill Your Treasure Chest With Gold Coins

Wild BuffaloExpand the reels, Random Wilds, Remove Low Symbols make you win!

Fortune FishIt pays up to 2000x of the bet and is delivered via Epic Link Feature, as well as Free Spins!

Lock It Link Diamond Bonus, Free Games and the Lock It Link Re-Spin Feature awarding incredible credit payouts!

Reel FortuneEnjoy a Pick Feature, with various Free Games and multipliers, as well as a 5-Level Wheel Bonus Feature!

Crazy DollarEasily get Super Sky Wheel with a guarantee of winning either Gold Link Free Spins or the player-favorite Money Catch pick feature!

And more slot machines added in every week!

Massive FREE BONUS

There are many ways to get more free coins: Magic Chest Reward every 15 minutes! Wheel Of Fun Reward every hour! Lucky Mega Millions Reward huge free coins every 8 hours. And do not miss the huge prize from daily task and daily mystery gifts. In short, the more you play, the more rewards you get.

More awesome features waiting for you

Slots Quest. Choose your preferable difficulty to complete all challenges & get all EXTRA PRIZES!

Cards Stamp. Complete all albums to win over 100 billion coins!

Vip Room Treatment. EXCLUSIVE Vegas slots rewards and experience for High Rollers! Quickly level up your VIP points!

More amazing activities are waiting for you!

Golden Slotsgive you the ultimate vegas casino playground! Download the best casino game for freenow!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad (6th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (8th generation), iPad (8th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPod touch (6th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Heads Up

$0.99
It's the game The New York Times called a Sensation, and Cosmopolitan said will be the best dollar you've spent.
iOS
Heads Up

Coup Board Game

Free
Bluff. Deceive. Outwit.
iOS
Coup Board Game

Ludo STAR

Free
Play your favorite board game Ludo, Parchis also know as Pachisi (Parcheesi).
iOS
Ludo STAR

SpyHunt - party game

Free
Famous party game on mobile.
iOS
SpyHunt - party game

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now