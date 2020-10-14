Sign in to add and modify your software
Beautiful Background for your Android Phone
Golden Mechanism Live Wallpaper & Keyboard combines unique visual effects with a great user experience making the app a great addition to your personalized Phone. Enjoy the amazing graphics and cool animation... it is FREE and easy to install. New themes every week!
Awesome Features
- HD unique graphics for your keyboard & phone background;
- custom keyboard background & wallpaper;
- privacy - we do not monitor or store your typing activity;
- optimized for battery life
Amazing Call Screen Animations
Beautiful, dynamic and stylish caller screen themes to customize the after call screen.
To activate the keyboard theme follow the instructions bellow:
- Install Golden Mechanism Live Wallpaper & Keyboard;
- Open app;
- Click "Apply Keyboard" button. You'll be redirected to the theme manager and the theme will be applied;
- If you don't have Wave Keyboard, our app will redirect and guide you through the installation process;
To activate the live wallpaper theme follow the instructions bellow:
- Install Golden Mechanism Live Wallpaper & Keyboard;
- Open app;
- Click "Apply Wallpaper" button. On the next screen you will have a Download followed by an Apply button => the theme will be applied;
- ENJOY!
Your feedback is highly appreciated and will help us improve our ability to create even better themes in the future.