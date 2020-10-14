Beautiful Background for your Android Phone

Golden Mechanism Live Wallpaper & Keyboard combines unique visual effects with a great user experience making the app a great addition to your personalized Phone. Enjoy the amazing graphics and cool animation... it is FREE and easy to install. New themes every week!

Awesome Features

- HD unique graphics for your keyboard & phone background;

- custom keyboard background & wallpaper;

- privacy - we do not monitor or store your typing activity;

- optimized for battery life

Amazing Call Screen Animations

Beautiful, dynamic and stylish caller screen themes to customize the after call screen.

To activate the keyboard theme follow the instructions bellow:

- Install Golden Mechanism Live Wallpaper & Keyboard;

- Open app;

- Click "Apply Keyboard" button. You'll be redirected to the theme manager and the theme will be applied;

- If you don't have Wave Keyboard, our app will redirect and guide you through the installation process;

To activate the live wallpaper theme follow the instructions bellow:

- Install Golden Mechanism Live Wallpaper & Keyboard;

- Open app;

- Click "Apply Wallpaper" button. On the next screen you will have a Download followed by an Apply button => the theme will be applied;

- ENJOY!

Your feedback is highly appreciated and will help us improve our ability to create even better themes in the future.