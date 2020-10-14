Sign in to add and modify your software
Were with you every step of the way, including on your smartphone! Developed exclusively for our members, The Gold's Gym Member App is a gym membership account manager, a group exercise class schedule, and more.
Find and Book Classes:
Youll never miss a class with up-to-the-minute schedule from your favorite gyms. Reserve your spot with the Class Booking option and add classes directly to your phone calendar.
Get Exclusive Deals:
Get special member discounts, Gear Shop, and exclusive Juice Bar deals on protein bars, energy drinks, supplements and more.