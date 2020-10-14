Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Gold's Gym Jordan for Android

By Perfect Gym Go Free

Developer's Description

By Perfect Gym Go

Were with you every step of the way, including on your smartphone! Developed exclusively for our members, The Gold's Gym Member App is a gym membership account manager, a group exercise class schedule, and more.

Find and Book Classes:

Youll never miss a class with up-to-the-minute schedule from your favorite gyms. Reserve your spot with the Class Booking option and add classes directly to your phone calendar.

Get Exclusive Deals:

Get special member discounts, Gear Shop, and exclusive Juice Bar deals on protein bars, energy drinks, supplements and more.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.12.4.001

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 1.12.4.001

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now