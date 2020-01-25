X

Eager to be the lucky one?

Play a 3-mins game to increase luck during new year !

$ $ Happy Chinese New Year ( CNY ) $ $

Gold Up is a game where you can collect luck and probably become the luckiest person in the coming new year.

In this small casual game, you tap the screen to pile up as much gold as possible. Based on your score, you receive fortune sayings. The more gold you can pile, the more luck you can get.

Lets start with your faith in mind and get lucky in 2016. Good luck !

Game features:

Matches Chinese festival: gold element, background music and red UI, fully in Chinese new year ( CNY ) style.

Easy and fun to play: 3 minutes to get huge luck

Global ranking: Compete with players and become the luckest person in the world

Contact us:

We would love to hear your feedback and suggestions.

developer@miraclemobile.com.tw

What's new in version 1.23

