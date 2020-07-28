Join or Sign In

Gold Prices & Silver Prices from Provident Metals for Android

By Provident Metals Corp Free

Developer's Description

By Provident Metals Corp

The Provident Metals Android app offers up to the minute gold, silver, platinum, and palladium prices. Stay in tune with markets using our interactive precious metals charts, and set custom spot price alerts to receive text and/or email messages when the gold price or silver price hits your target level. Browse the Provident Metals specials tab, offering our best deals on gold and silver bullion shipped directly to your door.

Features:

Interactive Charts for Gold, Silver, Platinum, and Palladium Spot Prices Timeframes: 24H, 7D, 1M, 3M, 1Y, 5Y

Custom Email & Text Spot Price Alerts for Gold and Silver using Facebook, Google+, Yahoo!, or Outlook

Up to the Minute Spot Prices for Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium, & Gold/Silver Ratio

Browse Our Best Deals on Gold and Silver Bullion

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
