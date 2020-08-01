Join or Sign In

Gold News & Precious Metal Prices Today Free for iOS

By Topbuzz Free

Developer's Description

By Topbuzz

Latest breaking Gold News & Precious Metals News Today at your fingertips, with notifications support! See the current gold and silver prices, as well as other metals, plus charts. Updates on top gold/mining companies and their stock are also provided. Watch educational, entertaining & enlightening videos on precious metal mining, gold & silver bullion, including unboxing.

Main features include:

* Latest news on the Gold Plus Metal Prices Market Today including Gold, Silver, Platinum & Palladium

* News coverage on Gold/Metal companies such as Barrick Gold, Newmont Mining, Teck Resources and others

* Videos plus social media updates on precious metals & their price movements

* Notifications support so you do not miss the important metal news headlines

Please note you can upgrade to the Pro version of the app which has the following advantages vs this Free edition:

* No in-app ads

* Coverage for common metals news including Zinc, Iron, Aluminum, Titanium, Nickel, Copper & Tin

* Notifications take you directly to the article

* Additional news articles per section

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 1, 2020
Date Added August 1, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
