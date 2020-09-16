The Gold & Meyer's Gourmet Deli app allows you to effortlessly explore our menu and place orders for our amazing food using your mobile device. You can use our app to skip-the-line in store, order ahead for pickup, schedule an order for pickup up to 4 days in advance and for delivery when available. Customers who use our app become members in the exclusive Gold & Meyer's Gourmet Deli VIP program and receive special discounts, rewards and other benefits. Pay directly from the that app using your credit card, debit card, earned points or reward balance and save your favorites for quick re-ordering.