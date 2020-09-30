There are so many gold detector applications are available on play store but Gold detector.Hidden Gold Finder Simulator is the executive detector to find gold in buried earth or you some time loss gold ring in your home so,this application to find gold with magnetic filed with your mobile sensor. Now you can easily find any type of metal including gold, silver and iron with the help of Gold Detector.

Our free Gold metal or stud finder app provide great user interface to use it very easily.

This app gold finder simulator or hidden gold finer measures magnetic field with an built in magnetic sensor if you mobile does not have a sensor so you can not use this application you must have magnetic sensor in your mobile..

The magnetic field usually have about 59T.Hidden Gold Finder Simulator It can detect any metal if we near this application to that metal which can be steel, gold or iron. Best gold metal detector for Android has sensors which work effectively and it can also detect any metal object in your place or stud detector or hidden metal things..

This detector app uses the built-in magnetic field sensor of your android phone so it cheap.

Furthermore, these sensors can detect gold material or other relative things which are away from the ground or loss in your house. These waves can pass through the ground and will show magnetism in your graph illustration app you can find easy..

Functions:

->One of the best App used for alloy detector metal detect freely.

->This Metal detector make sound when the magnetic field found a limit.

->Our metal detector can easily find metals and gold by a single touch.

->This gold detector makes graphical charts of magnetic field and Gold Detector.

->Our metal detector app utilize the test gold technology to detect materials like silver, golds, etc.

->This handy device metal detector can also use a main searcher tool

->Our metal detector can points out the direction of the source of the magnetic field.

Note: We do not collect any personal data.