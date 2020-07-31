Designed for business aviation, Gogo Text & Talk allows you to use your own smartphone to call and text in flight, just like you do on the ground using your own phone number and contacts.

- Make and receive calls in flight with your phone number

- Send and receive text messages with your phone number

- Use your own contacts

- Check your voicemail

**Gogo Text & Talk is currently available for business aircraft with active Gogo Biz Voice service**

Known Issues:

- Androids Bluetooth integration does not reliably support call control functions such as volume up/down, pick up call, etc from within apps

- External volume controls do not always work for all phones

- Mute call may not work on all phones. This is a hardware integration into Android, a known limitation