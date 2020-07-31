Sign in to add and modify your software
Designed for business aviation, Gogo Text & Talk allows you to use your own smartphone to call and text in flight, just like you do on the ground using your own phone number and contacts.
- Make and receive calls in flight with your phone number
- Send and receive text messages with your phone number
- Use your own contacts
- Check your voicemail
**Gogo Text & Talk is currently available for business aircraft with active Gogo Biz Voice service**
Known Issues:
- Androids Bluetooth integration does not reliably support call control functions such as volume up/down, pick up call, etc from within apps
- External volume controls do not always work for all phones
- Mute call may not work on all phones. This is a hardware integration into Android, a known limitation