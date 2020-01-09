X

Goddess & The Baker for Android

Goddess and the Baker is a fast-casual, fun cafe. We serve breakfast, sandwiches, salads, baked goods, and, of course, the best coffee around all day, every day. Our food is seriously good, our coffee is creative and delicious, and our culture is fun with a welcoming vibe. We are passionate about great food and service.

With the Goddess and The Baker app you'll be able to:

- Browse - check out our menu and coffee

- Customize - add menu items to your order & customize as you like

- Order & Pay - use a saved credit/debit card

- Get Notified - as soon as your order is ready, well send you a notification

- Express Pickup - yeah, you just skipped the line! Just pick up your order at our pickup spot and that's it, easy peasy!

Questions or comments? Find us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GoddessBaker/), Instagram (@goddessbaker) or email us at info@goddessandthebaker.com

January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Version 1.4.12

Android
Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
