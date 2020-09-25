Find inspiration and encouragement every day from God's Word with over 800+ Bible verses designed to edify and grow your faith.

God's Promises has a variety of options to choose from such as:

- a new "Daily Verse" uploaded each day;

- over 50 categories of scriptures so you can easily find a scripture that is applicable to what you are facing at that very moment;

- the ability to share your faith and God's Word with your friends on Facebook;

- and the option to choose from the most popular Bible translations including King James Version, New King James Version, New International Version, and New American Standard Bible.

Every word in the Bible is a promise from God. Reflect on these promises that are categorized by subjects such as "love," "forgiveness," and "salvation," and strengthen your walk with Christ as you turn to Him all throughout your day.

Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy - meditate on these things. Philippians 4:8 (NIV)

Carry His Word in your pocket everywhere you go to direct your focus to Gods word over circumstances that you are facing daily and start making progress to fulfill the purpose that God has planned for you.

Finally, not only can you easily read God's promises for you, but you can share those very promises with the people in your life. Jesus said to his disciples after he rose from the dead: "Therefore, go and make disciples of all the nations baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age." Matthew 28:19-20 (NIV).

God is with us always. Use this app as a tool to stay close to the One who created you and knew everything about you even before the day you were born.

May God Bless You!