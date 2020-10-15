Critically acclaimed on many blogs and media, Celtic FAERIES book is offering you the Jigsaw App with drawings from JEAN-BAPTISTE MONGE, now available only for the iPad !

Goblin's WAY Jigsaw Challenge is a digital jigsaw app featuring Jean-Baptiste Monge a french fantasy author and illustrator, who received several award like Golden Award 2012 Spectrum 19: The Best in Contemporary Fantastic Art.

Goblin's WAY Jigsaw Challenge was brought thanks to the successful Kickstarter project 'Celtic Faeries' Stretch Goal N07: A crazy Digital JIGSAW APP for your tablet!

Challenge the Goblin!

This app offers 2 challenges of 5 puzzles with increasing difficulties with stunning graphics and animations. At the beginning, you are give a pot of a small amount of piece of the jigaw, place it before the timer ends for an higher bonus points.

Use 4 differents power-ups for helping solving jigsaw puzzles : Reveal the whole puzzle, move automatically a piece on the correct spot, reveal pieces emplacements on the board, or move every pieces of the pot.

Compete online and instant start!

Compete with online leaderboards from Game Center or Facebook. Also features Game Center achievements.

Automatically save your progression and puzzle in progress on iCloud.

Immediately resume to your last puzzle after reloading the app.

Share your completed puzzle with your friends.

Pixel perfect

Each challenge have an exclusive parallax animated version of drawings from Celtic FAERIES.

Unlock 2 more sets of 5 puzzles for a grand total of 20 puzzles.

The app also offers stickers for iOS 10 iMessage

Optimized for iPad, iPad Pro 12", with Apple Metal.

Note:

- This app is free-to-play and offers in-game purchases. It is optimized for tablets and iPhones.

- Requires an iPad 2nd Gen or iPad mini with iOS 8.0 (iPad Pro and iOS 10 optimized) or iPhone 4S

- For more information, see our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/goblinswaychallenge/