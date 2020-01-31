2017 / 10, Featured by App Store globally

2018 / 3, Selected as Today's Game in China & Honk Kong

Introduction

This is a pixel-art simulation game in which the player runs a shop, together with RPG adventures.

In Goblins Shop, the player is a goblin who has been bullied by humans and he always wants to get it even. Unfortunately, however, Mr. Goblin realizes that he is too weak to beat any human soldier. Then the idea of opening a shop occurred to him, so he decided to sell weapons, armors and potions to other monsters. To take revenge against humans, he puts together an adventure team with other monsters.

In the game, the player has to undertake adventures with his customers constantly, to acquire better crafting materials. During any adventure, the player might face fiery counterattack from human soldiers, so it is imperative to craft better equipment for customers, and then the customers can kill humans more efficiently. The ultimate goal is to attack humans castle and gain victory in the end.

Features:

- More than 100 items for crafting

- Shop facilities with unique functions are accessible to set up

- Various monsters are available for the player to adventure with

- Skill tree for the player and random talent systems of the monsters

- Random events and quests

- 44 territories for adventure

- The presentation of monsters are customizable

- Player is able to adjust the color of shop objects and arrange various decorations

- Challenge human hero together with the other players

