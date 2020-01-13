Have you ever wondered how it feels or it looks to watch a video or a movie on an Augmented Reality world?do you want to get your prefered movies & series right into your hands with a very user friendly interface? so this app is for you, with multiple features this app offer you a unique experience on your daily entairtainment journey.Enjoy!

Now Discover your favourites movies on the New Augmented Reality World.

::::::::::: Key Features :::::::::::

- Turn your Camera On and watch your favourites.

- Get the movie directly on iTunes without spending time searching.

- Get featured movies list

- See in-depth details of movies like cast, movie description, trailer, ratings, crew, similar movies and much more.

- Save movies in favourites to build your watch-list for later use offline.

- Search on the largest database of movies.

Note!

* We don't offer streaming or watching movies inside our app, however we give you all needed informations about movies & tv shows.

* All movies informations and images are from TMDb licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/

* We uses the TMDb API but is not endorsed or certified by TMDb: https://www.themoviedb.org/documentation/api/terms-of-use