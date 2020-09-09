Exclusive discounts on long term storage across all prime locations in Delhi. Find our cloakroom near IGI Airport and railway stations and Go Luggage Free!

Stuck with your luggage after checking out of your hotel? Have some time to kill before you board your flight, train or bus? Weve got you covered! Now you can conveniently store all your luggage and bags at GoLuggageFrees luggage storage spaces (cloak room) and move around the city luggage free!

Go Luggage Free provides on-demand luggage storage spaces (cloak room) for tourists and travelers. We have cloak room facilities and luggage lockers throughout Delhi.

We understand that the safety of your luggage is your biggest concern, hence all our luggage storage spaces (cloak room) have been thoroughly vetted by the team and are handpicked to ensure easy accessibility, secure storage, and awesome customer experience.

Key features include:

- 24/7 cloakroom locations

- CCTV security

- Pricing starts at Rs 80

- Tamper-proof unique ID zip locks provided for free at the cloakrooms

- 24/7 customer support

- Easy and free cancellations

- Zero waiting time

Now find luggage lockers and cloak rooms in Delhi at locations close to:

- New Delhi Airport

- Railway Stations

- ISBT

- Metro Stations

- Connaught Place

- Chandini Chowk

It's time to unburden and Go Luggage Free!