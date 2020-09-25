Join or Sign In

Go Find Marco | Find Your Phone By Shouting MARCO! for iOS

By Auxilium IT Support Free

Developer's Description

By Auxilium IT Support

New to the App Store!

Go Find Marco is the easiest way to make your phone respond using nothing but your Voice!

Set a trigger word and shout it when you're looking for your phone.

*Some devices may take up to 4 minutes to respond after installing the app for the first time

**Background mode has been disabled in this version, updates coming soon

FEATURES

Set your own trigger word

Customize response - speech / recording

Works even if your device is on silent (optional)

Volume Boost if it's too low (optional)

Push notification alert

Game mode based on the sounds a person can hear according to their age

LIMITATIONS

Some devices get false alarms - if so, use a longer trigger word like "MACARONI AND CHEESE"

Some devices filter out sounds from different angles, and may not work well far away

Recognized accents: currently only US

*Don't hesitate to contact us at help@gofindmarco.com

PRIVACY & REQUIREMENTS

Go Find Marco can constantly listen for your trigger word in the background e.g. "MARCO", during times when you're most likely to misplace your device. The times you set can affect battery life.

All voice processing is done on your device and is never sent or stored anywhere - nothing leaves your device.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.9

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
