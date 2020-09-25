Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
New to the App Store!
Go Find Marco is the easiest way to make your phone respond using nothing but your Voice!
Set a trigger word and shout it when you're looking for your phone.
*Some devices may take up to 4 minutes to respond after installing the app for the first time
**Background mode has been disabled in this version, updates coming soon
FEATURES
Set your own trigger word
Customize response - speech / recording
Works even if your device is on silent (optional)
Volume Boost if it's too low (optional)
Push notification alert
Game mode based on the sounds a person can hear according to their age
LIMITATIONS
Some devices get false alarms - if so, use a longer trigger word like "MACARONI AND CHEESE"
Some devices filter out sounds from different angles, and may not work well far away
Recognized accents: currently only US
*Don't hesitate to contact us at help@gofindmarco.com
PRIVACY & REQUIREMENTS
Go Find Marco can constantly listen for your trigger word in the background e.g. "MARCO", during times when you're most likely to misplace your device. The times you set can affect battery life.
All voice processing is done on your device and is never sent or stored anywhere - nothing leaves your device.