Learn drums instantly from your mobile! Become a PRO DRUMMER and turn your fingertips into drumsticks with Go Drums!

Discover the ultimate mobile drumming tutor and experience authentic drum lessons as you go from a beginner to pro! Learn drums, play games and feel the power of the beat like never before! Our intuitive drum lessons will teach you the knowledge and skills every drummer needs. Youll improve your sense of rhythm, timing and learn the fundamentals of drumming theory.

~ Key Features ~

BEAT LESSONS. Learn drum beats in a variety of styles.

DRUM GAMES. Play exciting drum games!

FREE PLAY MODE. Learn drums on a real drum kit!

MY STATS MODE. Complete progress tracking and statistics.

~ Beat Lessons ~

Go Drums is all about drumming education. Learn to drum beats in a variety of styles from reggae to hip-hop through to pop, rock or whatever genre you can think of! Follow our lesson plans and study different skills from different genres. Practice daily, make the most of our metronome, and youll be a world-class drummer in no time!

~ Drum Games ~

Drum games offer a host of various gaming experiences that are not only fun to play but teach you essential drumming skills to help you learn drums! Experience a variety of games that will train different areas from rhythm to tempo! The better you play, the higher your score. Continue to master your percussion skills as you unlock new challenges and become a better drummer!

~ Free Play Mode ~

In Free play mode, youll practice your drumming skills as well as experiment with various drums and rhythms with nothing more than a few taps! The intuitive design of Go Drums delivers an experience just like playing a real drum set, both in look and sound. Every sound used throughout Go Drums we record authentically. Every drum you hear is the real thing, played by a pro.

~ My Stats ~

Throughout each lesson, your score and your progress get tracked. Tracking and stats mean youll know what you need to do to become a better drummer! Are you struggling with timing? Go Drums will highlight this and suggest lessons that will help you improve.

Play games, learn to drum and become a master of the sticks as you discover the ultimate drum app!

