Stay connected on the go with the GO BVU mobile app. The GO BVU app allows you to pay your BVU and OptiNet bills, manage your phone system, check your OptiNet email, schedule recordings on your DVR, set up notifications and alerts, and view your electric or water usage. Plus, you can watch thousands of hours of programming from your favorite networks.

Connecting with the GO BVU app will help you manage you BVU/OptiNet services and keep you informed about all of our community events.

*******What's New*********

Complete redesign of the app with a new look and feel

A single log-in is required to access all subscribed services a user may have

A one-time set-up to link a users OptiNet and Utility accounts

Google and Facebook login integration

Two factor authentication is available

Viewing of both OptiNet and Utility billing from one screen

Download previous invoice history

Open your email, phone portal, RDVR settings, and one-time payment without a separate login

View Electric and Water usage graphically and set text, email, or web alerts

Customize the linked services from the settings within the app

Upgrade options available for some of the OptiNet services

Community Calendar added for local events

Alert system to notify users of account specific events

FAQ help system for your specific questions

Ask questions to our support staff through the app

FEATURES:

Bill Pay

-View your account details & billing history

-Make one-time payments

-Set up automatic payments

Support

-Connect with our team of experts

-Easy-to-use interface ensures you get to the correct department quickly

Community

-Keep up with our involvement in your community

-Learn about all of our free community events

OptiPORTAL

-Easy access to voicemail from anywhere

-Manage a full complement of phone features

My Email

-Easy access to OptiNet email

Social

-Connect with BVU OptiNet on Facebook

-Be among the first to hear exciting news from BVU & OptiNet

Remote DVR

-Schedule DVR recordings directly from you mobile device

-Find content to watch quickly and easily

View Anywhere

-Login for streaming content from your favorite networks

-Enjoy an expanding selection of programming anywhere

Utility Usage

-Graphically review your utility usage over a time period

-Compare usage with temperature data

Upgrade Service

-Need a speed upgrade? Have the ability to increase you Internet Speed

-Add another email address to your Optinet Account

Notifications and Alerts

-Set up alerts for high utility usage

-Have an alert to notify you if your account is past due.

REQUIREMENTS:

-Remote DVR requires QuantumVu video service

-View Anywhere requires QuantumVu/OptiNet video service

-My Email requires OptiNet email address and password

-Additional login credentials may be required

Some restrictions may apply. Not available in all areas.