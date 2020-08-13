Go Inventory compliments and extends the back office asset management capabilities of AiM by providing real time processing of pick tickets, counter releases, returns, physical counting and management of inventory parts.

The Go platform is a suite of purpose-driven mobile applications designed with specific organizational roles in mind. Leveraging the latest Apple iOS software capabilities, Go keeps your mobile workforce agile, flexible, and informed.

Features include:

Status driven drawing of parts and tracking of what items are available for pickup.

Generation of notifications to requestors when their parts are ready

Release parts from inventory with optional signature capture

Count and track inventory

Add photos and descriptions to part profiles