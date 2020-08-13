The Go platform is a suite of purpose-driven mobile applications designed with specific organizational roles in mind. Leveraging the latest Apple iOS software capabilities, Go keeps your mobile workforce agile, flexible, and informed.

Features include:

Direct access to the asset profile via the purpose built mobile app allows users to create and update asset information real time, in the field.

The ability to update the replacement parts list for an asset using an iOS device for accurate counts and part numbers.

Integrated barcode scanning allows users to perform quick and accurate inventories.

Asset meter readings are quickly and easily entered via barcode scan or reading route.

Inspection functionality helps users to quickly and easily inspect locations or assets. Users can then enter a rating, link photographs, log remedial actions, and trigger a customer request.