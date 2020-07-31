Sign in to add and modify your software
Go Programming Language Documentation
Version 1.11 and Version 1.14
Getting Started with Go
Learn Go Language
Go Language Specification
Go Language Commands
Go Language Official Packages
Effective Go
Go Language Blog
Go (often referred to as golang) is a programming language created at Google in 2009 by Robert Griesemer, Rob Pike, and Ken Thompson. It is a compiled, statically typed language in the tradition of Algol and C, with garbage collection, limited structural typing, memory safety features and CSP-style concurrent programming features added. The compiler and other language tools originally developed by Google are all free and open source.
Table of Content
Getting Started
How to write Go code
Editor plugins and IDEs
Effective Go
Diagnostics
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
The Go Memory Model
About the go command
Debugging Go Code with GDB
A Quick Guide to Go's Assembler
Data Race Detector
Writing Web Applications
Writing Web Applications - code
Release History
Introduction
Notation
Source code representation
Lexical elements
Constants
Variables
Types
Properties of types and values
Blocks
Declarations and scope
Expressions
Statements
Built-in functions
Packages
Program initialization and execution
Errors
Run-time panics
System considerations
archive/tar
archive/zip
bufio
builtin
bytes
compress/bzip2
compress/flate
compress/gzip
compress/lzw
compress/zlib
container/heap
container/list
container/ring
context
crypto
crypto/aes
crypto/cipher
crypto/des
crypto/dsa
crypto/ecdsa
crypto/elliptic
crypto/hmac
crypto/md5
crypto/rand
crypto/rc4
crypto/rsa
crypto/sha1
crypto/sha256
crypto/sha512
crypto/subtle
crypto/tls
crypto/x509
crypto/x509/pkix
database/sql
database/sql/driver
debug/dwarf
debug/elf
debug/gosym
debug/macho
debug/pe
debug/plan9obj
encoding
encoding/ascii85
encoding/asn1
encoding/base32
encoding/base64
encoding/binary
encoding/csv
encoding/gob
encoding/hex
encoding/json
encoding/pem
encoding/xml
errors
expvar
flag
fmt
go/ast
go/build
go/constant
go/doc
go/format
go/importer
go/parser
go/printer
go/scanner
go/token
go/types
hash
hash/adler32
hash/crc32
hash/crc64
hash/fnv
html
html/template
image
image/color
image/color/palette
image/draw
image/gif
image/jpeg
image/png
index/suffixarray
io
io/ioutil
log
log/syslog
math
math/big
math/bits
math/cmplx
math/rand
mime
mime/multipart
mime/quotedprintable
net
net/http
net/http/cgi
net/http/cookiejar
net/http/fcgi
net/http/httptest
net/http/httptrace
net/http/httputil
net/http/pprof
net/mail
net/rpc
net/rpc/jsonrpc
net/smtp
net/textproto
net/url
os
os/exec
os/signal
os/user
path
path/filepath
plugin
reflect
regexp
regexp/syntax
runtime
runtime/cgo
runtime/debug
runtime/pprof
runtime/race
runtime/trace
sort
strconv
strings
sync
sync/atomic
syscall
syscall/js
testing
testing/iotest
testing/quick
text/scanner
text/tabwriter
text/template
text/template/parse
time
unicode
unicode/utf16
unicode/utf8
unsafe
addr2line
api
asm
buildid
cgo
compile
cover
dist
doc
fix
go
gofmt
link
nm
objdump
pack
pprof
test2json
trace
vet
vet/all