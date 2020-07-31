Go Programming Language Documentation

Version 1.11 and Version 1.14

Getting Started with Go

Learn Go Language

Go Language Specification

Go Language Commands

Go Language Official Packages

Effective Go

Go Language Blog

Go (often referred to as golang) is a programming language created at Google in 2009 by Robert Griesemer, Rob Pike, and Ken Thompson. It is a compiled, statically typed language in the tradition of Algol and C, with garbage collection, limited structural typing, memory safety features and CSP-style concurrent programming features added. The compiler and other language tools originally developed by Google are all free and open source.

Table of Content

Getting Started

How to write Go code

Editor plugins and IDEs

Effective Go

Diagnostics

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

The Go Memory Model

About the go command

Debugging Go Code with GDB

A Quick Guide to Go's Assembler

Data Race Detector

Writing Web Applications

Writing Web Applications - code

Release History

Introduction

Notation

Source code representation

Lexical elements

Constants

Variables

Types

Properties of types and values

Blocks

Declarations and scope

Expressions

Statements

Built-in functions

Packages

Program initialization and execution

Errors

Run-time panics

System considerations

archive/tar

archive/zip

bufio

builtin

bytes

compress/bzip2

compress/flate

compress/gzip

compress/lzw

compress/zlib

container/heap

container/list

container/ring

context

crypto

crypto/aes

crypto/cipher

crypto/des

crypto/dsa

crypto/ecdsa

crypto/elliptic

crypto/hmac

crypto/md5

crypto/rand

crypto/rc4

crypto/rsa

crypto/sha1

crypto/sha256

crypto/sha512

crypto/subtle

crypto/tls

crypto/x509

crypto/x509/pkix

database/sql

database/sql/driver

debug/dwarf

debug/elf

debug/gosym

debug/macho

debug/pe

debug/plan9obj

encoding

encoding/ascii85

encoding/asn1

encoding/base32

encoding/base64

encoding/binary

encoding/csv

encoding/gob

encoding/hex

encoding/json

encoding/pem

encoding/xml

errors

expvar

flag

fmt

go/ast

go/build

go/constant

go/doc

go/format

go/importer

go/parser

go/printer

go/scanner

go/token

go/types

hash

hash/adler32

hash/crc32

hash/crc64

hash/fnv

html

html/template

image

image/color

image/color/palette

image/draw

image/gif

image/jpeg

image/png

index/suffixarray

io

io/ioutil

log

log/syslog

math

math/big

math/bits

math/cmplx

math/rand

mime

mime/multipart

mime/quotedprintable

net

net/http

net/http/cgi

net/http/cookiejar

net/http/fcgi

net/http/httptest

net/http/httptrace

net/http/httputil

net/http/pprof

net/mail

net/rpc

net/rpc/jsonrpc

net/smtp

net/textproto

net/url

os

os/exec

os/signal

os/user

path

path/filepath

plugin

reflect

regexp

regexp/syntax

runtime

runtime/cgo

runtime/debug

runtime/pprof

runtime/race

runtime/trace

sort

strconv

strings

sync

sync/atomic

syscall

syscall/js

testing

testing/iotest

testing/quick

text/scanner

text/tabwriter

text/template

text/template/parse

time

unicode

unicode/utf16

unicode/utf8

unsafe

addr2line

api

asm

buildid

cgo

compile

cover

dist

doc

fix

go

gofmt

link

nm

objdump

pack

pprof

test2json

trace

vet

vet/all