Glow Wallpapers Glow Pictures & Glow Artwork for iOS

By Rise Up Labs Free

Developer's Description

By Rise Up Labs

Best Glow Wallpaper & Background app in the app store

Are you looking for amazing Glow Wallpapers & Backgrounds to spicy up your device?

Or just looking for a cool way to pimp up your gadget with Glow Wallpapers & Backgrounds?

Well look no further because this app will provide you with the best themed Glow Wallpapers & Backgrounds you need.

Features:

Compatible with latest iOS

Optimal for all iOS devices (iPhone, iPod Touch & iPad)

Wallpapers made to fit on both home screen & lock screen

Awesome slideshow feature to view all wallpapers without using your finger

User friendly interface

Quick & responsive navigation

Super fast loading with faster cloud servers near you

Auto clearance of cached data

Direct-to-developer support

Get regular content updates automatically

Create your own favs category with all of your favorite wallpapers

Share wallpapers to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Viber, WhatsApp, Tumblr, Email & others

The Latest Trends and Styles Released Straight to your iOS device

Best collection of iPhone Wallpapers, iPod Wallpapers, iPad Wallpapers

Cool collection of HD & Retina Wallpapers, Backgrounds, Images, Photos, Pictures, Icons, Themes & Styles

Enjoy the bonus categories which is a collection of the best wallpapers in the world

Best app for Glow Wallpapers, Backgrounds, Themes, Styles, Images, Icons & Pictures

Notes:

Requires iOS 7.0 or later

Network connection is needed. iPod Touch & iPad users: please connect via wifi

Tap Download button to save photos to your Camera Roll. Then you can set them as your home screen or lock screen from there

Some users report that they can't save wallpapers. To solve this problem - At first go to "PRIVACY" option inside "SETTINGS" in your device, then go to "PHOTO" option and turn "ON" access for this app

Any feedback is welcome! You can send us any questions or suggestions. We will reply as soon as possible. With your help, we will make this App better and better

Invite your friends to join us, then enjoy the wallpapers together

Thanks for using our App. Again, enjoy

Disclaimer:

All wallpapers submitted by users are to have any copyright credited to their respective owners. Please contact support should there be any infringement. Ownership of any photo is neither stated or implied.

For More Updates & Promotional Offers:

Follow us on: http://www.twitter.com/HDWallpaperFree

Find us on: http://www.facebook.com/HDWallpapersFree

Thank you for the feedback and support that help us make this app better.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 9.5

General

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020
Version 9.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

