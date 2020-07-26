We are dedicated to provide a comfortable atmosphere for our Gloria Jeans family. Whether its your morning coffee, after-work pick-me-up, or meeting friends in the evening; we want you to come in, relax in our luxurious and cosy stores and enjoy every sip of your Gloria Jeans coffee! This is the official mobile application of Gloria Jeans Coffees North Cyprus. It offers the following features:

-Special promotions and advantages for the app users

-Online payment

-Online quick ordering whilst visiting any Gloria Jeans Coffees Store in North Cyprus

-Contact and direction to any of our store locations in North Cyprus

-Get informed on special offers from our stores

-Social connect and chat wall