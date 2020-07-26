Join or Sign In

Gloria Jean's Coffees NC for Android

By Limonist Medya

Developer's Description

By Limonist Medya

We are dedicated to provide a comfortable atmosphere for our Gloria Jeans family. Whether its your morning coffee, after-work pick-me-up, or meeting friends in the evening; we want you to come in, relax in our luxurious and cosy stores and enjoy every sip of your Gloria Jeans coffee! This is the official mobile application of Gloria Jeans Coffees North Cyprus. It offers the following features:

-Special promotions and advantages for the app users

-Online payment

-Online quick ordering whilst visiting any Gloria Jeans Coffees Store in North Cyprus

-Contact and direction to any of our store locations in North Cyprus

-Get informed on special offers from our stores

-Social connect and chat wall

What's new in version 1.5

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
