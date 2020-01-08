Global.Media makes businesses household brands by giviing them visibiity and credibility on mass media (TV, radio publications, etc.). To further deliver Lead Generation, we provide digital marketing services, including digital presence and branding, social media marketing , mobile marketing and more. The app puts all our Global.Media services and resources in one handy package.

Get expert advertising and marketing for your business and learn how a mobile app can be used to promote your business through mobile marketing. The app gives access to:

Digital marketing strategies

Advertising and Marketing resources

Mobile offers and loyalty cards

Business podcasts

Recommended partners

Book business networking meetings and events

Social media pages

Order, shop and chat

The app demonstrates:

features available in a mobile app for your business- to help you get more leads, increase revenue, engage with your customers, build customer loyalty and repeat business

the power of push messages, with user subscriptions enabling users to opt in or out of targeted messages

how to use geo located content to draw customers to your event, office or store

the opportunities for mobile promotions and advertising within an app