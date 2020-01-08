Global.Media makes businesses household brands by giviing them visibiity and credibility on mass media (TV, radio publications, etc.). To further deliver Lead Generation, we provide digital marketing services, including digital presence and branding, social media marketing , mobile marketing and more. The app puts all our Global.Media services and resources in one handy package.
Get expert advertising and marketing for your business and learn how a mobile app can be used to promote your business through mobile marketing. The app gives access to:
Digital marketing strategies
Advertising and Marketing resources
Mobile offers and loyalty cards
Business podcasts
Recommended partners
Book business networking meetings and events
Social media pages
Order, shop and chat
The app demonstrates:
features available in a mobile app for your business- to help you get more leads, increase revenue, engage with your customers, build customer loyalty and repeat business
the power of push messages, with user subscriptions enabling users to opt in or out of targeted messages
how to use geo located content to draw customers to your event, office or store
the opportunities for mobile promotions and advertising within an app
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.