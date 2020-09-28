Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Global Aviation & Services Group Track and Trace your Shipments.
Global Aviation & Services Group Track and Trace Tool.
With this application you can find out information about your cargo.
In the section "Track your Shipment" you can enter one or more of your awb-numbers by which information about your shipment will be found.
The history section stores the time of requests and the status of your shipment.