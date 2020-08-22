Do you love Dress up Games? Do you love taking care of pets, babies and animals? Do you love to feed and care for pets?

Then you will love and adore this adorable Dress up, Babysitting & Play Game with Sparkles the Unicorn!

Play with Baby Unicorns in this adorable game for the whole family! Take care of each pet! Groom, bathe, dress, play, and grocery shop with your favorite pet!

These pets loved to be pampered and taken care of by Mommy!

Watch them giggle and laugh in delight as you feed them yummy desserts and food!

Dress them up in adorable outfits, and play a dress-up game with your pet!

Take them shopping with you to run errands!

Play ball, and pretend play games with them!

Give your pet a bath and groom and bathe them before bed time!

Tuck your pet in for bed, and sing them a lullaby so they can fall asleep!

Dress up, care, feed, and protect your beautiful new Unicorn named Sparkles!

Play in a series of mini games where it's your job to take very good care of your new pet Unicorn!

Also choose from two other pets to take care of including Baby Unicorn and a Baby Panda Bear with three pets in one game!

There are three dreamy pets inside one game for hours of fun, feeding, playing and care!

Features include:

- Three Pets including Baby Panda, Sparkles the Unicorn, and Baby Unicorn!

- Minigames including dress-up, feeding, bathing, shopping, playtime, bath time, and bed time!

- Fun Minigames where you can decorate a yummy cake, and top your dessert off with toppings!

- An additional fun mini game where you can play as a flying unicorn and collect coins, and avoid enemies!

- Great fun for the entire family and entertaining to watch and play!