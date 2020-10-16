Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Glitch GIF maker converts your photos into Glitch & VHS GIF.
Over 30 animated gif effects bring your photos to life:
- You can create glitch art with VHS, glitches, grainy, trippy, Old TV, Noise line, Distorted TV, Pixelated, Psychedelic, Broken VHS effects and more...
- You will get impressive gif with Vintage, Retro, Old School, Vaporwave, Pixel Game, Aesthetic Effects and more...
This photo editor is more than a simple camera or camcorder. All these filters can transform your photos in one touch !!! Come and give it a try.