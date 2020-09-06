Glitch Video & Glitch Camera Effect make effect for video and camera: you can easy make cool effect Vaporwave video effect, VHS effect, ranging from RGB glitches, VHS, trippy, sketch, grainy, pixelated filters, retro 3d vaporwave video effects, to vaporwave effects.

Glitch Effects Photo and Vaporwave Glitch:

Record aesthetic and trippy videos with numerous powerful real-time video filters and animated text, ranging from RGB glitches, VHS cam, trippy,halloween, sketch, ultra light,grainy, pixelated filters, to vaporwave effects.

Effects for Glitch Camera and Video:

- Retro VHS, Chrome, Shadow, RGB

- VCR, Old TV, Noise, Monitor, glitter

- HeartBeat, Soul, Vibrate, Xray, Neon

- Noise, Mirror, Wave, Droste, Negative

- Pixel, Cyber, Moire, Aesthetic Effects. And more.

Free Video Editor

- Support importing videos from gallery and SD card

- Trim and cut the video.

- Add film inspired filters and magic glitch effects and camera effect.

- Change aspect ratios fit for all media such as 1:1, 16:9, etc.

- Export video in high resolution, 4K and share it on Instagram, IGTV, Facebook, tiktok

Video Editor with Retro VHS Camcorder

- Shoot a retro, vintage and cool glitch video easily

- Real-time VHS effects and vintage filters takes you back to Glitch 80s & Effect Glitch 90s, Video Effect Glitch 70s

- Rough and frame-skipped video, but in its unique vintage fashion.

Animated Text on Video and camera glitch:

Turn your text into stunning animations with animated text effects. Add text on photos or video. You can change the text color and fonts.

Thank for using Glitch camera! Please feedback via email if you request more feature. Thank you!