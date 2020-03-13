X

Keep track of your tab in real time & pay your paperless bill on-demand. Earn points with every purchase & never wait for a card machine again.

Glance Pay comes fully loaded with features and mobile payments flexibility, backed by Glances proven anti-fraud security systems.

NEVER WAIT FOR THE CARD MACHINE AGAIN

Pay how you want, when you want, using paperless real-time bill, QR Code, NFC Tap, Enter Table Code or Pay by Photo.

EASY BILL-SPLITTING

Split the bill in seconds any way you want, without the servers help.

SWEET, NO-FUSS LOYALTY REWARDS

Every Glance Pay transaction automatically earns you points towards free stuff at locations you know & love.

DISCOVER NEW EXPERIENCES

Glance Pays in-app Discovery map makes it easy to find new flavours & new favourite merchants.

FAST, EASY & AUTOMATED

Glance Pay makes managing your purchases & loyalty points easy, with features like real-time transaction history, built-in tip calculator, & automatic digital rewards.

Have questions about getting started? Our friendly Customer Service team is ready to help. Contact them at 1 (855) 288-6044 or email them at support@glancepay.com.

What's new in version 5.2

Release March 13, 2020
Date Added March 13, 2020
Version 5.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Wiâ??Fi + Cellular (6th generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, and iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular.

