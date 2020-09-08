Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Mp3 streaming Gladys Knight & The Pips made to fans easier by using the lyrics in it. An internet connection is required to use this app to listen songs.
Features :
~ Streaming Mp3
~ Info of Gladys Knight & The Pips
~ Lyrics with cool features.
~ Small memory Ram use.
~ Fanpage artist (FB,Twit).
Lyrics songs in this app:
+ Midnight Train to Georgia
+ Do You Hear What I Hear
+ Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me
+ I Heard It Through the Grapevine
+ Hero (Wind Beneath My Wings)
+ If I Were Your Woman
+ Baby Don't Change Your Mind
+ Landlord
+ I've Got to Use My Imagination
+ Friendship Train
+ On and On
+ For Once in My Life
+ I Can See Clearly Now
+ Every Little Bit Hurts
+ Make Yours a Happy Home
This app is unofficial from an existing artist, created for Gladys Knight & The Pips fans. Hopefully this apps useful and as a lesson and entertainment for us all.
Thank you. Do not forget to comment, rate and share apps for fans among others.