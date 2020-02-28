X

Gist Nigeria News & Blogs for Android

By Platinum Media Networks Free

Developer's Description

By Platinum Media Networks

Gist Nigeria News Blogs is a news tabloid app focused primarily on using wide screen images to tell the story better. Get breaking local Nigerian news and top stories from entertainment to technology to business to politics and sports.

Read your favourite Nigerian blogs and Nigerian Newspapers such as 360nobs, InformationNG, Linda Ikeji, Laila Blogs, Tiwas Blog, Stargist, Pulse NG, BellaNaija, NaijaLoaded etc, and easily share with your friends on Facebook and Twitter.

Gist Nigeria News App provides the best news sources for Nigerian Entertainment, Nigerian Music, Nigerian Politics and the Breaking News from Nigeria and is updated to the minute.

Our stories are curated from trusted sources and Nigerian blogs, like:

- Linda Ikeji's blog

- Bella Naija

- Pulse tv

- Stargist

- Naijaloaded

- The NET NG

- Olorisupergal blog, and more..

Features:

- Push Notification & Alert for every news update

- Drag to Reload news

- Latest news refreshed all day

- News Articles load super fast

- Share the latest Nigerian news & Gist via sms, social networks, emails and more

and much more.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.9

General

Release February 28, 2020
Date Added February 28, 2020
Version 1.0.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Twitter

Free
Connect with people, express yourself, and discover more about all the things you love.
Android
Twitter

Google News: Top World & Local News Headlines

Free
Enjoy your favorite magazines and news articles, anywhere you go.
Android
Google News: Top World & Local News Headlines

The Economist Espresso

Free
Find out what is on the global agenda in the coming day.
Android
The Economist Espresso

Pocket: Save. Read. Grow.

Free
Save and discover the absolute best, most interesting stories on the Web.
Android
Pocket: Save. Read. Grow.

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping